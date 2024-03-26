Ankle issue will prevent LeBron James from playing Tuesday in Lakers’ game with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an issue with his left ankle.

The Lakers issued an injury report Tuesday that ruled James out with peroneal tendinopathy in his ankle. The injury report listed Lakers center Anthony Davis (Achilles) as probable.

This will be the 10th game that James has missed this season.

The four-time MVP also didn’t play in the Lakers’ other matchup with the Bucks this season because of an ankle problem. The Lakers still won that game 123-122 on March 8 in Los Angeles, as D’Angelo Russell scored 44 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds remaining.

Milwaukee listed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring) and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton (left ankle) as probable. Milwaukee’s Patrick Beverley (sprained right wrist) is doubtful.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA