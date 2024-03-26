Philadelphia and Los Angeles set for out-of-conference contest

Los Angeles Clippers (44-27, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a non-conference matchup.

The 76ers have gone 21-15 in home games. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 4.0.

The Clippers are 22-14 in road games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference allowing only 112.9 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The 76ers average 114.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 47.1% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Clippers 121-107 in their last meeting on March 24. Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 24 points, and Norman Powell led the Clippers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 25.8 points and 6.1 assists for the 76ers. Harris is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 22.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 97.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (back), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (shoulder).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press