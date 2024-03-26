Dallas faces Sacramento on 4-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (42-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (42-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 27-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 43.7 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis paces the Kings with 13.7 boards.

The Mavericks are 26-19 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Kings give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 120-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is averaging 34 points, nine rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 117.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder).

Mavericks: Josh Green: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press