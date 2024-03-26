Luka Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Jazz 115-105 View Photo

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 29 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 115-105 on Monday night.

Kyrie Irving scored 27 points for the Mavericks, who earned their fourth consecutive victory. P.J. Washington had 16 points, and Daniel Gafford finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas held Utah to 17 fourth-quarter points on just seven baskets.

“Our defense the last couple of games has been pretty good,” Doncic said. “We just got to keep going.”

Lauri Markkanen made six 3-pointers and scored 34 points for Utah. Markkanen ranks third among NBA 7-footers with 1,001 made 3-pointers for his career in his seventh season.

John Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost to Dallas for the second time in five days. Collin Sexton had 20 points.

“In the second half offensively, I thought we gave into fatigue and went into auto pilot,” Utah coach Will Hardy said. “The ball started to stick, our spacing wasn’t as crisp and the decisions weren’t being made as quickly.”

Sexton made a 3-pointer to give Utah a 94-93 lead with 10:02 left. But Dallas responded with a 16-2 run.

Gafford started the big sequence with a rebound dunk, and Irving made two foul shots. Doncic’s jumper made it 109-96 with 4:41 remaining.

“We got two of the best guys in the world,” Washington said. “We got to play defense and be great on that end, so (Doncic and Irving) can come down and be great on the other end.”

The Mavericks tightened up their defense after surrendering 41 first-quarter points. Utah went 11 of 11 from the free-throw line in the quarter, but only attempted 11 more free throws the rest of the game.

“We were really good with our physicality off the ball and keeping them off the free-throw line,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said.

Markkanen made a 3 late in the first half to help Utah to a 66-61 lead at the break. He scored 20 points in the opening half on 6-for-12 shooting.

“We got to be able to execute,” Markkanen said. “Offensively we have to execute the whole game and keep playing the way we played in the first three (quarters). Move the ball and create for each other and be focused through the whole 48.”

