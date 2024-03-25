Los Angeles hosts Indiana on 4-game home skid

Indiana Pacers (40-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (44-26, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Indiana looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Clippers have gone 22-12 at home. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 116.5 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Pacers are 19-17 in road games. Indiana is the league leader in inside scoring, averaging 57.8 points per game in the paint this season. Pascal Siakam leads the team with 13.7 points per game in the paint.

The Clippers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.8% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 10.4 more points per game (123.1) than the Clippers allow (112.7).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 151-127 in the last matchup on Dec. 19. James Harden led the Clippers with 35 points, and Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is scoring 23.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 22.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points and 11.2 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 122.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: P.J. Tucker: out (calf), Russell Westbrook: out (hand).

Pacers: James Johnson: day to day (personal), Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press