Sabonis and the Kings take on Maxey and the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (39-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (41-29, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -9; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Sacramento Kings in cross-conference play.

The Kings have gone 20-13 in home games. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.8 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings with 13.7 boards.

The 76ers are 18-16 in road games. Philadelphia has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 47.2% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Kings give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 13 the 76ers won 112-93 led by 37 points from Tobias Harris, while De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 99.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kai Jones: out (hamstring), De’Anthony Melton: out (back), Kyle Lowry: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press