Heat host the Warriors for cross-conference game

Golden State Warriors (36-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (39-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in out-of-conference action.

The Heat have gone 18-16 in home games. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 108.9 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Warriors have gone 18-15 away from home. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.9.

The Heat average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Warriors give up (13.3). The Warriors score 9.4 more points per game (118.3) than the Heat allow (108.9).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 114-102 in the last matchup on Dec. 29. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 26 points, and Curry led the Warriors with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 26.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 102.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 116.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Duncan Robinson: out (back), Jaime Jaquez Jr.: out (knee), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Tyler Herro: out (foot), Kevin Love: out (heel).

Warriors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press