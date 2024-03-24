Green scores 41, Rockets beat Jazz 147-119 for eighth straight victory View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 41 points, Fred VanVleet added 10 3-pointers and a season-high 34 and the Houston Rockets made a season-best 27 3-pointers to beat the Utah Jazz 147-119 on Saturday night for their eighth straight win.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn were ejected five seconds into the second quarter after both were assessed technical fouls for fighting. The two threw punches at each other after they got tangled up while the ball was being brought up the court. Players and officials got between them before the scuffle could escalate further.

The Rockets’ win streak is their longest since winning eight in a row in November 2019. Houston closed within 1 ½ games of idle Golden State for 10th place and the last play-in spot in the Western Conference.

VanVleet scored 23 points on seven 3-pointers, and Green had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the first half as the Rockets built an 85-55 halftime lead. Houston shot 65% in the first half and was 15 of 24 on 3s.

VanVleet tied James Harden and Chandler Parsons for the single-game franchise record for 3s. Green finished 15 of 22 from the field and was 7 of 11 on 3-pointers.

Jeff Green scored a season-high 21 points, and Dillon Brooks added 12 points for Houston, which shot 56% for the game. The Rockets improved to 35-35, marking the first time they were at .500 since Jan. 13, when they were 19-19.

John Collins scored a season high-tying 25 points, and Collin Sexton added 20 points and eight assists for the Jazz, who tied a season high with their fifth straight loss.

Utah shot 45% but was 11 of 37 on 3-pointers.

