Los Angeles hosts Philadelphia, aims to break home skid

Philadelphia 76ers (38-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (44-25, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game home skid with a victory against Philadelphia.

The Clippers are 22-11 in home games. Los Angeles is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 17-15 in road games. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the league scoring 15.7 fast break points per game. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers averaging 3.9.

The Clippers average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.9% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the 76ers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 100.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand), Norman Powell: out (leg).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kai Jones: out (hamstring), De’Anthony Melton: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press