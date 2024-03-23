Minnesota plays Golden State in conference showdown

Golden State Warriors (36-33, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (48-22, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Timberwolves are 33-12 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.0 rebounds. Rudy Gobert paces the Timberwolves with 12.9 boards.

The Warriors are 19-23 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 16-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves average 113.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 116.9 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Timberwolves give up.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 104-101 in their last meeting on Nov. 15. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 33 points, and Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Klay Thompson is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 114.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press