Orlando takes on Sacramento, looks for 5th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (40-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (42-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Sacramento looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Magic have gone 25-9 in home games. Orlando ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52.2 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.5.

The Kings are 20-16 in road games. Sacramento is eighth in the NBA scoring 117.9 points per game while shooting 48.3%.

The Magic average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (13.1). The Kings average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Magic give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 138-135 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is shooting 46.7% and averaging 22.6 points for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 107.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 116.0 points, 47.3 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: None listed.

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press