Philadelphia faces Los Angeles, looks to end road losing streak

Philadelphia 76ers (38-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (37-32, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Los Angeles looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Lakers have gone 25-12 in home games. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference averaging 55.9 points in the paint. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 15.7.

The 76ers are 17-16 in road games. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 50.8 points per game in the paint led by Joel Embiid averaging 14.6.

The Lakers make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%). The 76ers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.5% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won 138-94 in the last matchup on Nov. 28. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 31 points, and LeBron James led the Lakers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 24.4 points per game with 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 25.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the past 10 games.

Paul Reed is shooting 52.9% and averaging 7.1 points for the 76ers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 100.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kai Jones: out (hamstring), De’Anthony Melton: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press