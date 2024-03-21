Sacramento plays Washington, seeks 4th straight road win

Sacramento Kings (40-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -11; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Kings take on Washington.

The Wizards have gone 4-28 in home games. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.8 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Kings have gone 20-15 away from home. Sacramento is fifth in the NBA averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.6% from deep. De’Aaron Fox leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

The Wizards’ 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Kings give up. The Kings average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Wizards give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 19 the Kings won 143-131 led by 30 points from Fox, while Jordan Poole scored 28 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is shooting 46.5% and averaging 22.4 points for the Wizards. Poole is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 109.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Richaun Holmes: day to day (illness), Eugene Omoruyi: out (ankle), Tyus Jones: out (back), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Deni Avdija: day to day (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: out (back), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (shoulder).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press