Indiana takes on Golden State, aims for 5th straight road win

Indiana Pacers (39-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-32, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Pacers play Golden State.

The Warriors are 18-18 on their home court. Golden State leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.6 boards. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 5.8 rebounds.

The Pacers are 18-16 in road games. Indiana is the league leader with 30.6 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 11.2.

The Warriors are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers score 6.0 more points per game (122.8) than the Warriors give up (116.8).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Pacers 131-109 in their last meeting on Feb. 9. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 42 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 26.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points and 11.2 assists for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 19.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press