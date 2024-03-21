Trail Blazers face the Clippers on 4-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (43-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-50, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its four-game skid when the Trail Blazers take on Los Angeles.

The Trail Blazers are 8-37 in Western Conference games. Portland averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 12-15 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Clippers have gone 26-18 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 116.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Trail Blazers score 107.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 112.5 the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 49.2% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers 116-103 in their last matchup on March 21. Paul George led the Clippers with 27 points, and Scoot Henderson led the Trail Blazers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.8 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Clippers. George is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 108.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (hamstring), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand), Terance Mann: out (shoulder), Norman Powell: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press