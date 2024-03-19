Toronto takes on Sacramento, aims to end 7-game slide

Sacramento Kings (38-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-45, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to break its seven-game losing streak when the Raptors play Sacramento.

The Raptors are 13-20 in home games. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 2.9.

The Kings are 19-15 on the road. Sacramento is seventh in the league scoring 52.5 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 14.7.

The Raptors are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 13.4 per game the Raptors give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 135-130 on Jan. 6, with De’Aaron Fox scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 12.7 points for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sabonis is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 1-9, averaging 109.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), RJ Barrett: day to day (personal), Chris Boucher: day to day (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), D.J. Carton: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press