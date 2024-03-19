Portland faces Los Angeles, aims to halt 3-game slide

Los Angeles Clippers (42-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-49, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of three straight games.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-36 against Western Conference teams. Portland is 8-31 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers are 25-18 in conference games. Los Angeles is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers average 107.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 26 the Clippers won 123-111 led by 27 points from Paul George, while Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.9 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Clippers. George is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (hamstring), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand), Norman Powell: day to day (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press