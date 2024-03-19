Golden State faces Memphis, looks to break home skid

Memphis Grizzlies (23-45, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (35-32, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Memphis.

The Warriors are 18-23 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 4-10 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 13-30 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 5-23 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Warriors average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies’ 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 3 the Warriors won 121-101 led by 29 points from Jonathan Kuminga, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points for the Grizzlies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 27 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 101.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (shin), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Luke Kennard: out (personal), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal), Lamar Stevens: out (adductor).

