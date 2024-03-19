Kings guard Kevin Huerter knocked out of game versus Grizzlies with shoulder injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter left Monday night’s game against Memphis with a left shoulder injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Huerter was attempting a layup 1:51 into the first quarter when Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane made contact with his left arm, sending him to the ground. Bane was called for a common foul.

Huerter briefly remained on the floor before heading to the locker room while cradling his arm. He recorded a rebound, assist and steal before the injury.

The 25-year-old Huerter missed Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a right leg contusion and returned to the lineup Saturday against the New York Knicks.

The 25-year-old Huerter is averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 rebounds this season and is shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

