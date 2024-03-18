Los Angeles hosts Atlanta following James’ 40-point game

Atlanta Hawks (30-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-32, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -8.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Atlanta Hawks after LeBron James scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers have gone 24-12 at home. Los Angeles averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 19-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks are 14-20 on the road. Atlanta ranks sixth in the league with 44.9 rebounds per game. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 10.6.

The Lakers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Hawks give up (13.9). The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.5% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 31 the Hawks won 138-122 led by 26 points from Trae Young, while Austin Reaves scored 28 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.5 points for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (eye).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (leg/ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press