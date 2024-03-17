Brunson leads New York against Golden State after 42-point game

New York Knicks (39-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (35-31, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Golden State Warriors after Jalen Brunson scored 42 points in the Knicks’ 98-91 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors are 17-17 on their home court. Golden State is second in the league with 46.7 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 5.9.

The Knicks are 18-15 on the road. New York averages 111.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Warriors are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 47.0% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 110-99 in the last matchup on March 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 27 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Donte DiVincenzo is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 17.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, 46.8 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 98.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Julius Randle: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press