Sacramento faces conference foe Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (23-45, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (38-28, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings host Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kings are 26-17 in conference matchups. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sabonis averaging 3.5.

The Grizzlies are 13-30 against conference opponents. Memphis is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 45.2 points per game in the paint.

The Kings are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Kings average 105.8 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 117.1 the Kings give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 103-94 in the last matchup on Jan. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is scoring 20.1 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Santi Aldama is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 101.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (shin), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal reasons), Lamar Stevens: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press