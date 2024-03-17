Edwards scores 31 and Conley tallies 25 in his return to Utah to help Timberwolves top Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points despite a twisted ankle, Mike Conley added a season-high 25 points in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves topped the struggling Jazz 119-100 on Saturday night.

Edwards stepped on Taylor Hendricks’ foot while driving and turned his right ankle Just before halftime. He got up limping and went straight to the locker room.

Edwards jumped rope during the break and started the second half, but seemed a bit slower and less explosive.

Still, he made four 3-pointers, a layup and a circus three-point play in the final two quarters to help Minnesota keep Utah at bay.

The game marked the first time Conley played in Utah since being traded in February 2023 after four seasons with the Jazz and was highest scoring output with Minnesota.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points and Keyonte George added 18 for the Jazz, who have lost four of five. They host Minnesota on Monday.

George had scored at least 25 points in three straight games but the Timberwolves made a concerted effort to show him extra bodies on drives and force him to give up the ball.

Naz Reid had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves, who made a 40-point turnaround in Los Angeles on Tuesday to beat the Clippers 118-100 and avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Jazz were without Jordan Clarkson (groin), Lauri Markkanen (thigh), and John Collins (rest), so the Jazz turned to their younger players and they kept it close until the fourth quarter.

Edwards often has to carry the load for Minnesota. This time, Conley took some of the pressure off the ailing All-Star by scoring eight points in a 13-0 third-quarter run that gave Minnesota a 68-57 lead.

Omer Yurtseven, who had 14 points, got the Jazz within 93-85 midway through the fourth quarter. But Edwards responded with a 3-pointer and the Jazz had trouble scoring the rest of the way.

Former Jazz center Rudy Gobert missed the game with sore ribs. Minnesota improved to 2-2 without Gobert in the lineup.

The game was tied at the half as Utah overcame 11 turnovers and 3-for-14 3-point shooting with a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points and 11-2 on fast break points.

Edwards scored 12 of Minnesota’s 19 points in the first quarter.

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press