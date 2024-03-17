Curry returns to Warriors’ lineup going into pivotal Western Conference clash vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry returned to the starting lineup on Saturday when the Warriors faced the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two-time MVP missed the last three games after he sprained his right ankle late in the fourth quarter during a March 7 game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry has dealt with the same ankle injury several times during his 15-year career, including missing three games earlier this season.

Curry, who turned 36 on Thursday, was cleared to resume on-court activity on Tuesday and practiced with the team on Friday in Los Angeles. An MRI on Curry’s ankle last week revealed no structural damage.

Coach Steve Kerr said in his pregame remarks that he expected Curry to play, but wanted to see how Curry went through pregame warmups before inserting him into the starting five. Curry is 10th in the league in scoring, averaging 26.9 points.

Draymond Green also returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s 109-99 loss at Dallas due to back soreness.

The Warriors are sitting 10th in the Western Conference.

