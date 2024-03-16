Atlanta faces Los Angeles on 3-game losing streak

Atlanta Hawks (29-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (42-24, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of three games in a row.

The Clippers have gone 22-10 in home games. Los Angeles has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 13-20 in road games. Atlanta is sixth in the league with 44.9 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 10.5.

The Clippers average 116.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 121.3 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Hawks 149-144 in their last matchup on Feb. 6. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 36 points, and De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand), James Harden: day to day (shoulder).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press