Curry and the Warriors take on conference foe Los Angeles

Golden State Warriors (34-31, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-31, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference action.

The Lakers are 7-8 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 55.7 points in the paint. Davis leads the Lakers scoring 15.9.

The Warriors are 5-9 in division games. Golden State is second in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 5.9.

The Lakers score 117.1 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 116.7 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Lakers allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 128-110 in the last matchup on Feb. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 24.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (ankle), Draymond Green: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press