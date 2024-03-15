Brunson leads New York against Sacramento after 45-point showing

New York Knicks (38-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (38-27, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Sacramento Kings after Jalen Brunson scored 45 points in the Knicks’ 105-93 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Kings are 19-12 in home games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 14.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0% from downtown. De’Aaron Fox leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Knicks are 17-15 on the road. New York averages 112.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The 118.4 points per game the Kings average are 10.3 more points than the Knicks give up (108.1). The Knicks average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Monk is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Kings. Fox is averaging 22.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 27.1 points and 6.4 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 99.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: day to day (knee), Kevin Huerter: day to day (leg).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Julius Randle: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press