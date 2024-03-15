Leonard, Clippers to visit Ingram, Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers (42-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (39-26, fifth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -6; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in Western Conference play.

The Pelicans are 24-18 in Western Conference games. New Orleans scores 116.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 25-17 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 50.4 points per game in the paint led by Leonard averaging 10.4.

The Pelicans make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (46.8%). The Clippers average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 117-106 on Feb. 8, with CJ McCollum scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dyson Daniels: out (knee).

Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand), James Harden: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press