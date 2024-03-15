Green scores season-high 37 points as Rockets get 135-119 win over Wizards View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored a season-high 37 points as the Houston Rockets built a big lead early and cruised to a 135-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Fred VanVleet added 27 points for the Rockets, who won their fourth straight game.

All of Houston’s starters scored in double figures in the second game since Alperen Sengun injured his knee and ankle Sunday. The Rockets outrebounded Washington 46-32 despite being without the star big man.

Jordan Poole scored 25 points off the bench for the Wizards, who dropped their second game in a row after winning their previous two. Deni Avdija added 24 points and Kyle Kuzma had 23 for Washington.

The Rockets led by as many as 24 points and were up by 15 points to open the fourth quarter.

A 6-0 run by the Wizards, with four points from Avdija, cut Houston’s lead to 112-101 early in the fourth. But the Rockets recovered and pushed their advantage to 121-105 midway through the quarter, powered by two 3-pointers from Green.

Washington trailed by 13 later in the fourth before Houston scored the next eight points, with four from rookie Amen Thompson, to make it 133-112 with about two minutes left.

The Rockets were up by 22 with about four minutes left in the third quarter before Washington cut the lead to 110-95 entering the fourth. Poole made three 3-pointers in that stretch for the Wizards.

