Chicago plays Los Angeles after DeRozan’s 46-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (41-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (32-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after DeMar DeRozan scored 46 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 132-129 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Bulls have gone 16-16 in home games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.3.

The Clippers are 19-13 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

The Bulls average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Clippers allow (12.7). The Clippers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 47.0% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 112-102 on March 9. Paul George scored 22 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is shooting 47.5% and averaging 23.4 points for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (thoraci), James Harden: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press