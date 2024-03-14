Donovan Mitchell returns and the Cavaliers hit 20 3s in a 116-95 win over the Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell returns and the Cavaliers hit 20 3s in a 116-95 win over the Pelicans View Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points in his return from a seven-game absence and the Cleveland Cavaliers combined for 20 3-pointers in a 116-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Mitchell, who made four 3s, was one of four Cavs with at least that many, along with Darius Garland (six) and Sam Merrill (five) and Georges Niang (four). Cleveland finished 20 of 45 from deep, while the Pelicans made just 4 of 22 from long range in losing for the first time in five games.

Garland finished with 27 points and 11 assists for his second straight double-double. Center Jarrett Allen had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Niang scored 16 and Merrill 15.

Zion Williamson had 33 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram scored 20 and Trey Murphy III 11. New Orleans outscored Cleveland 56-52 in the paint and 21-2 from the foul line — statistical advantages which were more than wiped out by the dramatic disparity in 3-point shooting.

The Cavaliers have hit at least 20 3s in nine games this season.

Cleveland was opportunistic inside but were not looking to stress the Pelicans defensively on the interior for much of the game. The Cavs didn’t attempt their first free throw until Garland scored as he was fouled with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

When Merrill made his final 3 of the game on Cleveland’s next possession to put the Cavs up 100-74, fans began filing out.

Cleveland reserve center Damian Jones, who grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had one of his best games this season, scoring a season-high 14 points.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Houston on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer