Los Angeles heads to Sacramento for conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (36-30, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (37-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -1; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Kings are 8-6 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.5.

The Lakers are 24-21 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.4.

The Kings’ 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Kings give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 7 the Kings won 130-120 led by 44 points from De’Aaron Fox, while LeBron James scored 31 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

D’Angelo Russell is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 24.1 points and 14.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Keegan Murray: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (achilles), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press