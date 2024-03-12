Mavericks face the Warriors on 3-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (34-30, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-28, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Mavericks have gone 21-18 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 16-21 record against opponents over .500.

The Warriors are 17-22 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 14-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks average 119.1 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 116.8 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 118.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 117.8 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 132-122 in their last meeting on Dec. 31. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 39 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 34.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is shooting 45.1% and averaging 9.7 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 121.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press