Kuminga, Thompson help Warriors rebound to upend Spurs 112-102 despite Wembanyama’s strong return

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points, Klay Thompson added 20 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a sluggish start to beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-102 on Monday night.

San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence after spraining his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday’s loss in Houston.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is unsure if Wembanyama will play against Houston on Tuesday.

Devin Vassell added 17 points and Keldon Johnson had 16 points for the Spurs.

Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points and 10 rebounds, including a one-handed dunk over Wembanyama in the final minute that dropped San Antonio’s 7-foot-4 rookie to the court.

With Stephen Curry still out, Thompson returned to the starting lineup. Thompson was 8 for 21 from the field, including 4 for 10 on 3-pointers.

After beating the Warriors 126-113 on Saturday without Wembanyama and Vassell, the Spurs could not sustain a balanced effort with their top two scorers back.

San Antonio had 27 assists after collecting 34 on Saturday.

Golden State outscored San Antonio 32-18 in the third quarter, fueled by a 19-0 run that began four minutes into the second half. The Spurs missed eight shots and committed four turnovers during the 4 1/2-minute run in falling behind 86-72.

San Antonio had built a 36-25 lead on a 3-pointer by Johnson with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Chris Paul scored eight points in the final 2:40 to keep the deficit manageable.

Paul finished with 19 points.

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press