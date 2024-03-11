Edwards and the Timberwolves take on conference foe Los Angeles

Minnesota Timberwolves (44-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-22, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference action.

The Clippers are 25-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves are 30-11 in conference games. Minnesota is 6-5 in one-possession games.

The Clippers average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 113.1 points per game, 0.5 more than the 112.6 the Clippers give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 89-88 on March 3, with Leonard scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 24 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand), Paul George: day to day (left knee soreness), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (left groin soreness).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee), Anthony Edwards: day to day (left ankle soreness), Monte Morris: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press