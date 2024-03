Kuzma scores 32 points as Wizards hold on to top Heat 110-108

Kuzma scores 32 points as Wizards hold on to top Heat 110-108

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards held on to beat the Miami Heat 110-108 on Sunday night for their second win in a row after ending a 16-game skid.

Corey Kispert finished with 22 points, Deni Avdija added 16 and Tyus Jones had 12 points and 16 assists for the Wizards, who got their first road victory since Jan. 29, ending an eight-game skid away from home.

Kuzma made 12 of 16 free throws and had nine rebounds and four of Washington’s 35 assists, four short of a team season high.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, while Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier and Bam Adebayo each finished with 16 for the Heat, who lost their third straight and fell to eighth in the East.

Kuzma had 3-pointers that began and closed a 22-10 spurt that gave Washington a 110-100 lead with 2:45 remaining.

Miami rallied with eight straight points before Caleb Martin’s layup with 32 seconds left ended the Heat’s spurt.

Kuzma was called for an offensive foul, giving Miami a final possession at the possible tie or go-ahead 3-pointer. But Robinson and Butler missed 3-pointers, earning Washington the victory.

Trailing since late in the first quarter, the Wizards took the lead for good on Kuzma’s 3-pointer with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter that made it 91-90.

Patty Mills’ layup midway through the second quarter put the Heat ahead 43-32.

The Wizards rallied and narrowed it to 52-48 on Avdija’s layup with 34 seconds left before Adebayo’s driving hook gave Miami a six-point lead at the break.

The Heat were without guard Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis) and forward Kevin Love (right heel bruise), who missed their eighth and sixth consecutive games, respectively.

Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III sat out his third straight because of lower back spasms, while a left toe sprain sidelined Washington forward Richaun Holmes.

