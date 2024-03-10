San Antonio and Golden State meet in conference showdown

Golden State Warriors (33-30, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-50, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors take on Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The Spurs are 9-28 in conference play. San Antonio is third in the Western Conference with 15.3 fast break points per game led by Vassell averaging 3.1.

The Warriors are 16-22 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the league with 46.8 rebounds per game. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 5.9.

The Spurs’ 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 49.1% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 126-113 on March 10. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points to help lead the Spurs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vassell is averaging 19.5 points and four assists for the Spurs. Malaki Branham is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kuminga is averaging 15.9 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 115.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 33.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: out (ankle), Cedi Osman: out (ankle), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (illness), Stephen Curry: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press