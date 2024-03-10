Los Angeles and Milwaukee square off in non-conference matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (41-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -3.5; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference action.

The Clippers have gone 22-8 at home. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 112.4 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Bucks are 16-16 on the road. Milwaukee is 18-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Clippers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%). The Bucks are shooting 49.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.7% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 113-106 on March 5, with Damian Lillard scoring 41 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 21.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lillard is averaging 24.5 points and 6.8 assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

By The Associated Press