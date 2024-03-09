Davis, Lakers host the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (44-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-30, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference play Sunday.

The Lakers are 23-21 in conference games. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.2.

The Timberwolves are 30-10 in conference play. Minnesota is the Western Conference leader with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.2.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers score are 10.6 more points than the Timberwolves allow (106.6). The Timberwolves average 113.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 117.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 108-106 on Dec. 31, with Anthony Edwards scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 55.7% and averaging 24.8 points for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Edwards is scoring 26.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), LeBron James: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (illness), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press