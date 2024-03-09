Sabonis, Kings to host Sengun and the Rockets

Houston Rockets (28-35, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (36-26, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on Sacramento in Western Conference action Sunday.

The Kings are 25-16 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 13.6 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 3.4.

The Rockets are 20-19 in Western Conference play. Houston ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 15.3 fast break points per game. Jalen Green leads the Rockets averaging 3.1.

The Kings average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Rockets give up. The Rockets average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Kings give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rockets won 122-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 25.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Fred VanVleet is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Green is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 49.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press