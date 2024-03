Darius Garland scores 34, Jarrett Allen 33 as Cavaliers outlast Timberwolves 113-104 in overtime View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 34 points, Jarrett Allen added a career-high 33 and 18 rebounds and the injury-thinned Cleveland Cavaliers handed the NBA’s best road team a loss, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-104 in overtime Friday night.

Allen made a career-best 15 free throws, including 14 after halftime. He scored 10 points in overtime as the Cavs outscored the Timberwolves 16-7.

Cleveland was without starters Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Max Strus because of injuries but had enough to down the Timberwolves, who could be excused for being tired following a 113-111 win at Indiana on Thursday but fell a half-game behind Oklahoma City for the Western Conference lead.

Naz Reid scored a career-high 34 and Anthony Edwards 19 — on just 7-of-27 shooting — for Minnesota, which came in a league-best 21-11 on the road.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch sat out after feeling ill shortly before tip-off. He met with reporters about 90 minutes before the game and didn’t mention any issues. Assistant Micah Nori filled in for Finch.

The Cavs were helped by Minnesota center Rudy Gobert, who was called for a technical foul with 27 seconds left.

After being whistled for a disqualifying sixth foul — a push underneath on offense — by official Scott Foster, Gobert rubbed his fingers together and made the money sign as if implying the referee was on the take.

Foster didn’t see the gesture, but official Natalie Sago did and T’d up Gobert, who finished with 17 rebounds in 37 minutes.

Garland made the technical to tie it at 97. Minnesota had one last chance in regulation, but Edwards’ baseline jumper at the horn was off.

The Timberwolves were also missing All-Star center Karl-Anthony-Towns. He’s scheduled to have knee surgery next week and will be out at least one month.

Edwards was coming off a 44-point performance in the win over Indiana, a game he sealed with a chase-down block in the final second before striking his head on the bottom of the backboard.

He didn’t do anything quite that sensational, though Edwards did get called for a technical after dunking on Allen — much to the delight of Minnesota’s bench.

Mitchell missed his third game with a left knee bone bruise. Cleveland’s leading scorer and All-Star received a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier this week and will be reevaluated Saturday.

“He’s progressed,” said Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “He’s doing stuff on the floor. It just becomes the next workout and the next workout and how he feels and then continuing to ramp up from there.”

