Stephen Curry injures right ankle late in loss to Bulls

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors star Stephen Curry injured his troublesome right ankle again Thursday night, though the severity wasn’t immediately known.

Coach Steve Kerr had yet to speak with Golden State’s medical staff immediately after a 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls, but said the two-time MVP had his ankle in a bucket of ice. He has hurt it several times previously during his 15-year NBA career.

Curry rolled the ankle driving to the basket then quickly limped off while exiting and headed to the locker room with 3:51 to play having scored 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting playing nearly 29 minutes.

He began 1 for 7, missing four of his initial five 3-point tries, to score just five points by halftime as Golden State trailed 63-59 at the break. He connected from deep with 9:35 left in the third.

Curry, who turns 36 on March 14, leads the Warriors in scoring at 27.2 points per game to go with 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

The Warriors play again Saturday at home against San Antonio.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer