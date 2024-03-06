Houston hosts Los Angeles following Sengun’s 45-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (39-21, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (27-34, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -6; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Alperen Sengun scored 45 points in the Houston Rockets’ 114-101 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets have gone 19-18 against Western Conference teams. Houston is second in the Western Conference with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Smith Jr. averaging 6.6.

The Clippers are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 3.0.

The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 117.2 points per game, 4.4 more than the 112.8 the Rockets allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 106-100 on Nov. 18. Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Leonard is averaging 24 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 50.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee).

Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press