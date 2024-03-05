Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hawks sign former Lakers, Knicks forward Dylan Windler to 2-way contract

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks announced Monday they have signed forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-7 Windler has played in a combined 11 games this season with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

The 27-year-old Windler has averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in his four-year NBA career, including three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was the No. 26 overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft by Cleveland and most recently played for the Lakers on a two-way contract. The Lakers waived Windler on Saturday.

Windler is expected to be available for Tuesday night’s game at the Knicks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 