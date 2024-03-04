Davis, Lakers take on the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (42-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-29, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -1; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Oklahoma City will play on Monday.

The Lakers are 22-20 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 9-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder are 26-14 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the league scoring 53.1 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 15.2.

The Lakers average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow (13.5). The Thunder average 121.2 points per game, 3.5 more than the 117.7 the Lakers allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 112-105 on Jan. 16. Anthony Davis scored 27 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 25.0 points per game with 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 22.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 121.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 122.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: day to day (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Thunder: Jaylin Williams: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press