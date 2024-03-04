Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Los Angeles after 46-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (39-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (40-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 46 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 113-97 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks have gone 24-7 at home. Milwaukee is second in the league averaging 121.5 points and is shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Clippers are 18-12 on the road. Los Angeles scores 117.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The 121.5 points per game the Bucks average are 9.0 more points than the Clippers allow (112.5). The Clippers average 117.4 points per game, 0.3 more than the 117.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

James Harden is averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (achilles), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (back), Chris Livingston: day to day (groin), Khris Middleton: out (ankle).

Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press