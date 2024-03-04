Quickley has 22 points and 11 assists as Raptors overcome Barnes’ absence to beat Hornets 111-106

TORONTO (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points and matched his season high with 11 assists, RJ Barrett had 23 points and the Toronto Raptors held on to beat Charlotte 111-106 on Sunday night for their seventh consecutive home win over the Hornets.

Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds as the Raptors overcame the absence of All-Star Scottie Barnes, who broke his left middle finger Friday, and the loss of center Jakob Poeltl to an injury to win for the first time in three games.

Gradey Dick and Jordan Nwora each scored 11 points for Toronto.

Brandon Miller had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Miles Bridges scored 20 points, but the Hornets lost their fourth straight.

Bridges missed Charlotte’s previous visit to Canada last December due to his past legal issues but was allowed across the border this time.

Grant Williams had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Davis Bertans scored 14 points and Vasa Micic added 12 for Charlotte.

Williams capped a personal 8-0 run to cut the gap to two at 102-100 with 1:25 left in the fourth. Bertans followed with a 3-pointer to put the Hornets in front.

Quickley made six straight shots at the line to put Toronto up 108-103 with 19.8 seconds remaining. Charlotte cut it to two again, but Trent made one of two from the line before forcing a steal at midcourt and sealing the win with a layup.

Agbaji made his first start for Toronto, taking the spot of the injured Barnes, the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year who was hurt against Golden State. Before Sunday’s game, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said Barnes is still visiting specialists to decide on treatment options, adding that surgery is a possibility.

Toronto’s injury woes worsened when Poeltl exited in the final minute of the first half because of a dislocated left pinkie. Kelly Olynyk started the second half in Poeltl’s place.

Bridges scored 16 points in the third, but Trent had 11 for the Raptors. Toronto led 82-75 through three quarters, then opened the fourth with an 8-0 run to make it a 15-point game.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in a June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of them.

Bridges was suspended by the NBA for the first 10 games of the season after sitting out all of last season.

Toronto’s Bruce Brown sat because of a sore right knee.

Charlotte’s Cody Martin was not available because of a sprained left ankle, while Seth Curry was sidelined with a sprained right ankle.

Hornets: Host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Raptors: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press