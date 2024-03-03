Kawhi Leonard scores 32 points, Clippers edge Timberwolves 89-88 in physical, defensive game View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 89-88 on Sunday in a physical and defensive game between two of the top four teams in the Western Conference.

Norman Powell matched a season-high with 24 points, and Paul George added 15 points, but shot just 5 of 16 from the field and was 3 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Clippers played without Russell Westbrook after he fractured his left hand in a home victory over Washington on Friday night. Ivica Zubac returned after missing two games with an illness.

Anthony Edwards scored 27 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

Leonard broke an 84-all tie with a layup with 2:01 remaining and added a free throw after being fouled by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns’ dunk with 1:40 left brought Minnesota within one, but Anthony Edwards missed a 3 and Towns was off the mark on a jumper before Leonard closed out the game with a pair of free throws.

The Timberwolves, who started the day a game ahead of Oklahoma City in the West, had won four games in a row in the matchup with Los Angeles, including the first two games this season.

Towns had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Minnesota shot 38.8% and had 15 turnovers, leading to 20 points for the Clippers. Los Angeles shot 37.6% but had just nine turnovers, including six over the final three quarters.

