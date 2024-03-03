Sacramento hosts Chicago after overtime win against Minnesota

Chicago Bulls (28-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (34-25, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts the Chicago Bulls following the Sacramento Kings’ 124-120 overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Kings have gone 16-10 at home. Sacramento ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 52.2 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 14.5.

The Bulls are 12-17 on the road. Chicago ranks eighth in the NBA with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.5.

The Kings are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Kings average 111.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 117.9 the Kings allow to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 123-115 on Feb. 4, with De’Aaron Fox scoring 41 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Monk is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 21.0 points and 13.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21.3 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (knee).

Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

