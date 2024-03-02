Golden State faces Boston on 3-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (32-27, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston.

The Celtics are 28-3 in home games. Boston leads the league with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.7.

The Warriors have gone 16-12 away from home. Golden State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 12-7 when winning the turnover battle.

The Celtics are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Celtics allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 20 the Warriors won 132-126 in overtime led by 33 points from Stephen Curry, while Derrick White scored 30 points for the Celtics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 28.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Curry is averaging 27.5 points and five assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 10-0, averaging 125.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Warriors: Gui Santos: day to day (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Brandin Podziemski: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press